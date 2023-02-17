Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) closed Thursday at $7.36 per share, up from $7.30 a day earlier. While Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BVN fell by -20.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.35 to $5.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BVN. Morgan Stanley February 25, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for BVN, as published in its report on February 25, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

The current dividend for BVN investors is set at $0.07 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -69.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BVN is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a loss of -0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.17, showing growth from the present price of $7.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Shares?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is based in the Peru and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Other Precious Metals & Mining market. When comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in BVN has increased by 5.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,099,203 shares of the stock, with a value of $203.05 million, following the purchase of 1,196,327 additional shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in BVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 250,479 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,091,834.

During the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC subtracted a -63,960 position in BVN. AFP Integra SA purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.72%, now holding 10.71 million shares worth $86.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BVN holdings by 4.99% and now holds 9.62 million BVN shares valued at $77.79 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. BVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.30% at present.