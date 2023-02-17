As of Thursday, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock closed at $34.58, up from $33.85 the previous day. While BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BJRI fell by -1.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.40 to $20.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.42% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, CL King started tracking BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for BJRI. Citigroup also rated BJRI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2022. Wedbush December 10, 2021d the rating to Neutral on December 10, 2021, and set its price target from $40 to $38. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BJRI, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Jefferies’s report from September 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for BJRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BJRI is recording 245.06K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a gain of 4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.45, showing decline from the present price of $34.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BJRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BJRI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BJRI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,859,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.85 million, following the purchase of 3,859,783 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BJRI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 41,641 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,724,495.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -4,024 position in BJRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 30595.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.93%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $33.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its BJRI holdings by 6.83% and now holds 0.92 million BJRI shares valued at $28.99 million with the added 58723.0 shares during the period.