In Thursday’s session, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) marked $17.29 per share, down from $17.49 in the previous session. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -18.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $16.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.54% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) to Buy. A report published by Needham on July 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADTN. Rosenblatt also rated ADTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on February 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Cowen August 06, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ADTN, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. Argus’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

With ADTN’s current dividend of $0.36 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADTN has an average volume of 492.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.40, showing growth from the present price of $17.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has increased by 44.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,539,691 shares of the stock, with a value of $198.88 million, following the purchase of 3,249,436 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 548,575 additional shares for a total stake of worth $149.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,917,241.

During the first quarter, DNB Asset Management AS subtracted a -203,763 position in ADTN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.59%, now holding 2.33 million shares worth $43.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its ADTN holdings by -0.41% and now holds 2.27 million ADTN shares valued at $42.75 million with the lessened 9330.0 shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.