The share price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell to $33.26 per share on Thursday from $33.75. While CVR Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 73.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.26 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) to Peer Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on January 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CVI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded CVI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Credit Suisse December 07, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CVI, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CVI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVI is recording an average volume of 718.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $33.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is based in the USA. When comparing CVR Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,135.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 474,471 position in CVI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 47976.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.57%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $63.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CVI holdings by -5.84% and now holds 1.44 million CVI shares valued at $47.75 million with the lessened 89220.0 shares during the period. CVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.