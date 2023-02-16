Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) marked $91.02 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $86.93. While Wix.com Ltd. has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIX fell by -19.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.42 to $53.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WIX. JP Morgan also rated WIX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2022. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for WIX, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for WIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Wix.com Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 679.80K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a gain of 2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.93, showing growth from the present price of $91.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wix.com Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in WIX has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,046,560 shares of the stock, with a value of $699.89 million, following the sale of -87,080 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 71,518 additional shares for a total stake of worth $241.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,779,212.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -493,364 position in WIX. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 48.29%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $212.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Starboard Value LP decreased its WIX holdings by -11.52% and now holds 2.27 million WIX shares valued at $197.63 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. WIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.