Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 10.73% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.13. Its current price is -1.30% under its 52-week high of $1.15 and 278.33% more than its 52-week low of $0.30.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GRIL’s SMA-200 is $0.5283.

Additionally, it is important to take into account GRIL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.58 for the last tewlve months.GRIL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.40, resulting in an 2.20 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.87% of shares. A total of 20 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.36% of its stock and 23.02% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 0.42 million shares that make 1.45% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.49 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.27 million shares of GRIL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.31 million.

An overview of Muscle Maker Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) traded 264,432 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9694 and price change of +0.17. With the moving average of $0.9284 and a price change of +0.40, about 551,429 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GRIL’s 100-day average volume is 406,384 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6631 and a price change of +0.70.