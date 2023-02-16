The share price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rose to $218.07 per share on Wednesday from $217.06. While Paylocity Holding Corporation has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCTY rose by 7.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $276.88 to $152.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PCTY. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated PCTY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $205 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Wolfe Research April 22, 2022d the rating to Outperform on April 22, 2022, and set its price target from $220 to $240. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PCTY, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. Jefferies’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $255 for PCTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PCTY is recording an average volume of 430.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a loss of -3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $278.06, showing growth from the present price of $218.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paylocity Holding Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is based in the USA. When comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 128.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PCTY has decreased by -20.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,750,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.61 billion, following the sale of -2,027,826 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 95,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $839.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,029,118.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its PCTY holdings by 6.88% and now holds 1.43 million PCTY shares valued at $298.33 million with the added 92193.0 shares during the period. PCTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.