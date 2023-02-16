As of Wednesday, Trinseo PLC’s (NYSE:TSE) stock closed at $27.41, up from $26.33 the previous day. While Trinseo PLC has overperformed by 4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSE fell by -51.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.29 to $17.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.89% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) to Hold. TD Securities also Upgraded TSE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on May 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $67. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TSE, as published in its report on November 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from October 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Investors in Trinseo PLC will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Trinseo PLC’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TSE is recording 362.90K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a loss of -6.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.75, showing growth from the present price of $27.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trinseo PLC Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TSE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -220,077 additional shares for a total stake of worth $145.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,236,611.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 10,419 position in TSE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 35401.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.47%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $38.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its TSE holdings by 17.19% and now holds 1.25 million TSE shares valued at $34.64 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. TSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.