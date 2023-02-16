In Wednesday’s session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) marked $16.55 per share, up from $16.24 in the previous session. While Qualtrics International Inc. has overperformed by 1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XM fell by -44.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.58 to $9.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.37% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) to Hold. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for XM. BofA Securities also rated XM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. Evercore ISI January 19, 2022d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for XM, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for XM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XM has an average volume of 2.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $16.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualtrics International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XM has increased by 12.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,180,852 shares of the stock, with a value of $160.55 million, following the purchase of 1,163,504 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,449,000.

During the first quarter, Greenvale Capital LLP added a 1,845,138 position in XM. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.23%, now holding 5.79 million shares worth $91.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its XM holdings by 15.33% and now holds 5.09 million XM shares valued at $80.2 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. XM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.50% at present.