The share price of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) rose to $33.49 per share on Wednesday from $31.73. While MarineMax Inc. has overperformed by 5.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HZO fell by -28.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.67 to $27.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HZO. DA Davidson also rated HZO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on February 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. B. Riley Securities June 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HZO, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from March 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for HZO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MarineMax Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HZO is recording an average volume of 406.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $33.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HZO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MarineMax Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is based in the USA. When comparing MarineMax Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HZO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HZO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HZO has increased by 1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,474,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.59 million, following the purchase of 35,508 additional shares during the last quarter. American Century Investment Manag made another increased to its shares in HZO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 328,777 additional shares for a total stake of worth $73.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,340,640.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 20,565 position in HZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 10768.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $54.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HZO holdings by -0.99% and now holds 0.81 million HZO shares valued at $25.42 million with the lessened 8121.0 shares during the period. HZO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.