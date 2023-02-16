As of Wednesday, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CNK) stock closed at $12.35, up from $11.81 the previous day. While Cinemark Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNK fell by -28.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.76 to $8.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.86% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) to Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNK. B. Riley Securities also reiterated CNK shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. Credit Suisse October 12, 2022d the rating to Underperform on October 12, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $9. Morgan Stanley July 19, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CNK, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from November 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for CNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CNK is recording 3.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $12.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cinemark Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CNK has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,101,293 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.25 million, following the sale of -212,704 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in CNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,611,511 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,145,003.

At the end of the first quarter, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased its CNK holdings by 16.07% and now holds 5.86 million CNK shares valued at $69.92 million with the added 0.81 million shares during the period.