Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) marked $13.68 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $13.24. While Dyne Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN rose by 109.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.63 to $4.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.54% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on January 26, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DYN. Chardan Capital Markets also rated DYN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DYN, as published in its report on October 12, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from October 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $34 for DYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 318.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DYN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.14, showing growth from the present price of $13.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP’s position in DYN has decreased by -9.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,184,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.49 million, following the sale of -315,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in DYN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DYN holdings by 1.99% and now holds 2.14 million DYN shares valued at $31.19 million with the added 41643.0 shares during the period. DYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.