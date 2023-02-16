A share of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) closed at $9.86 per share on Wednesday, down from $9.97 day before. While Clarus Corporation has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLAR fell by -55.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.32 to $6.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.85% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CLAR. BofA Securities also rated CLAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 21, 2021. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CLAR, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from January 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CLAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

It’s important to note that CLAR shareholders are currently getting $0.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clarus Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLAR is registering an average volume of 413.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a gain of 0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.71, showing growth from the present price of $9.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clarus Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Leisure market, Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is based in the USA. When comparing Clarus Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s position in CLAR has increased by 19.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,618,494 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.42 million, following the purchase of 761,047 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory LLC made another increased to its shares in CLAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,200,852 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,482,048.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 177,000 position in CLAR. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 739.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.04%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $17.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CLAR holdings by -0.50% and now holds 1.57 million CLAR shares valued at $15.76 million with the lessened 7816.0 shares during the period.