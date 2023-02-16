A share of Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) closed at $2.23 per share on Wednesday, up from $2.21 day before. While Inter & Co Inc. has overperformed by 0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 31, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INTR.

Analysis of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Inter & Co Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INTR is registering an average volume of 443.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.95%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.10, showing growth from the present price of $2.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inter & Co Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banco BTG Pactual SA’s position in INTR has increased by 252.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,391,026 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.29 million, following the purchase of 2,427,834 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,045,084 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,045,084.

During the first quarter, Phoenician Capital LLC added a 112,242 position in INTR. BC Gestão de Recursos Ltda. sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.16%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $3.76 million. INTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.