In Wednesday’s session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) marked $17.37 per share, down from $17.93 in the previous session. While IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 18.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.14 to $8.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.89% in the last 200 days.

On December 28, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on October 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA. Stifel also Downgraded IDYA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Stifel March 10, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for IDYA, as published in its report on March 10, 2022. Stifel’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 230.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IDYA has an average volume of 408.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.75, showing growth from the present price of $17.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP’s position in IDYA has increased by 10.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,135,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.42 million, following the purchase of 385,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP made another increased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 742,453 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,715,400.

During the first quarter, BVF Partners LP added a 500,000 position in IDYA. Federated Global Investment Manag purchased an additional 2409.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $48.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IDYA holdings by 32.51% and now holds 2.45 million IDYA shares valued at $41.75 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.