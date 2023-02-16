Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) marked $3.06 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.27. While Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -6.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNYA fell by -78.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.81 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.80% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 373.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TNYA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a gain of 10.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Casdin Capital LLC’s position in TNYA has increased by 79.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,427,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.98 million, following the purchase of 2,840,382 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TNYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -43.48%.

TNYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.