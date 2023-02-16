In Wednesday’s session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) marked $5.30 per share, up from $5.27 in the previous session. While Teekay Corporation has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TK rose by 70.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.36 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2018, BofA/Merrill started tracking Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TK. Seaport Global Securities December 17, 2015d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TK, as published in its report on December 17, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from December 17, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $16 for TK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Teekay Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TK has an average volume of 866.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 4.13% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Teekay Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in TK has decreased by -51.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,896,104 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.8 million, following the sale of -5,220,754 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -41,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,363,274.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -241,907 position in TK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.08%, now holding 1.82 million shares worth $8.83 million. TK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.