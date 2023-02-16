As of Wednesday, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (NYSE:ZGN) stock closed at $13.85, up from $12.47 the previous day. While Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has overperformed by 11.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZGN rose by 38.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.91 to $8.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on April 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZGN. Goldman also rated ZGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on February 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12.60.

Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Investors in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.37 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZGN is recording 251.07K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a gain of 11.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.98, showing decline from the present price of $13.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ZGN has decreased by -0.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,113,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.36 million, following the sale of -18,881 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price International Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ZGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -50,098 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,095,184.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -7,066 position in ZGN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 5745.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.31%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $21.51 million. ZGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.