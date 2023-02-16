As of Wednesday, Wingstop Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WING) stock closed at $174.42, up from $170.66 the previous day. While Wingstop Inc. has overperformed by 2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WING rose by 15.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $171.36 to $67.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Truist Downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WING. Stifel also Downgraded WING shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Underweight on June 21, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $70. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WING, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from March 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $102 for WING shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Investors in Wingstop Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wingstop Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WING is recording 491.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $162.33, showing decline from the present price of $174.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wingstop Inc. Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Wingstop Inc. (WING) based in the USA. When comparing Wingstop Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 123.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WING has decreased by -2.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,044,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $482.44 million, following the sale of -92,608 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WING during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -486,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $455.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,875,705.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 98,001 position in WING. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.59%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $435.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its WING holdings by -6.36% and now holds 2.04 million WING shares valued at $322.71 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period.