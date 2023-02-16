The share price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) rose to $32.67 per share on Wednesday from $32.52. While BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTAI rose by 85.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.12 to $8.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 100.74% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman Upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BTAI. BofA Securities also reiterated BTAI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 06, 2022. Goldman November 15, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 15, 2021, and set its price target from $55 to $24. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BTAI, as published in its report on April 09, 2021. UBS’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $99 for BTAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

To gain a thorough understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BTAI is recording an average volume of 325.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a loss of -1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.30, showing growth from the present price of $32.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BTAI has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,197,625 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.72 million, following the purchase of 269 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,548,591 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,548,591.

During the first quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP subtracted a -40,805 position in BTAI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 26818.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.17%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $35.98 million. BTAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.90% at present.