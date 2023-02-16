B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) marked $12.70 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $11.98. While B&G Foods Inc. has overperformed by 6.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -58.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.66 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.63% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 01, 2022, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) to Underweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BGS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BGS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for BGS, as published in its report on January 20, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for BGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

BGS currently pays a dividend of $0.76 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of B&G Foods Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.30M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BGS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a loss of -1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.93, showing growth from the present price of $12.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze B&G Foods Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BGS has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,508,047 shares of the stock, with a value of $147.32 million, following the purchase of 124,085 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 428,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,860,183.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 85,627 position in BGS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 81717.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.96%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $17.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC decreased its BGS holdings by -13.41% and now holds 1.0 million BGS shares valued at $14.07 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. BGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.