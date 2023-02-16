As of Wednesday, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCPH) stock closed at $9.25, up from $8.04 the previous day. While scPharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 15.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCPH rose by 91.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.49 to $3.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.41% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) recommending Outperform. SVB Leerink also Upgraded SCPH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2022. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on August 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for SCPH, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for SCPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

One of the most important indicators of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SCPH is recording 348.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.02%, with a gain of 21.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.60, showing growth from the present price of $9.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze scPharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s position in SCPH has increased by 236.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,550,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.76 million, following the purchase of 1,793,171 additional shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in SCPH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -208,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,492,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 260,450 position in SCPH. Ikarian Capital LLC sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -45.77%, now holding 0.48 million shares worth $2.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its SCPH holdings by 25.51% and now holds 0.45 million SCPH shares valued at $2.77 million with the added 91000.0 shares during the period. SCPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.00% at present.