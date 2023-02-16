As of Wednesday, Talos Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:TALO) stock closed at $18.66, down from $18.76 the previous day. While Talos Energy Inc. has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TALO rose by 53.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $11.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.03% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) recommending Buy. Stephens also rated TALO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. BMO Capital Markets January 10, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on January 10, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $12.50. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TALO, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for TALO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Talos Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TALO is recording 1.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.75, showing growth from the present price of $18.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TALO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talos Energy Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TALO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TALO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TALO has increased by 27.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,722,293 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.6 million, following the purchase of 2,102,088 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TALO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -256,854 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,157,647.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 134,436 position in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.94%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $78.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TALO holdings by 10.73% and now holds 3.7 million TALO shares valued at $73.28 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. TALO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.