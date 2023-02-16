CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) closed Wednesday at $17.30 per share, up from $17.13 a day earlier. While CarGurus Inc. has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARG fell by -49.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.03 to $9.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.44% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) recommending Neutral. BTIG Research also reiterated CARG shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. Northcoast Initiated an Buy rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies January 07, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CARG, as published in its report on January 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CARG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CarGurus Inc. (CARG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CarGurus Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CARG is recording an average volume of 1.31M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.04, showing growth from the present price of $17.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CarGurus Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CARG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CARG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in CARG has increased by 0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,284,667 shares of the stock, with a value of $269.77 million, following the purchase of 148,799 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CARG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 147,275 additional shares for a total stake of worth $160.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,112,460.

During the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management subtracted a -492,347 position in CARG. PAR Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 53.55%, now holding 6.29 million shares worth $111.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CARG holdings by 0.08% and now holds 5.67 million CARG shares valued at $100.04 million with the added 4495.0 shares during the period. CARG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.