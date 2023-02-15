The share price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rose to $5.73 per share on Tuesday from $5.61. While Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESPR rose by 59.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.87 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.01% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ESPR. JP Morgan also Upgraded ESPR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Credit Suisse October 19, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESPR, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ESPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 94.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ESPR is recording an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a loss of -5.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in ESPR has decreased by -1.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,463,016 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.46 million, following the sale of -82,992 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in ESPR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.06%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ESPR holdings by 4.25% and now holds 4.08 million ESPR shares valued at $25.96 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. ESPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.