A share of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) closed at $39.17 per share on Tuesday, up from $38.41 day before. While Dutch Bros Inc. has overperformed by 1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS fell by -24.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $20.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, Wedbush started tracking Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BROS. Stifel May 12, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BROS, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. Gordon Haskett’s report from April 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BROS is registering an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.33, showing growth from the present price of $39.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BROS has increased by 118.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,844,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.51 million, following the purchase of 2,085,290 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.38%.

BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.