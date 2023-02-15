A share of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) closed at $32.40 per share on Tuesday, up from $32.28 day before. While Revance Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVNC rose by 149.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.99 to $11.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RVNC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded RVNC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 15, 2020, but set its price target from $36 to $42. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RVNC, as published in its report on August 11, 2020. Goldman’s report from March 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RVNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -461.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RVNC is registering an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a loss of -6.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.08, showing growth from the present price of $32.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revance Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RVNC has increased by 5.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,463,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $293.53 million, following the purchase of 415,071 additional shares during the last quarter. GIC Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in RVNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,316,885 additional shares for a total stake of worth $190.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,492,965.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 274,917 position in RVNC. Polar Capital LLP purchased an additional 1.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.14%, now holding 4.46 million shares worth $154.73 million. RVNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.