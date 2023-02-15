As of Tuesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock closed at $35.09, down from $35.86 the previous day. While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMLX rose by 75.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.93 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.29% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMLX. Goldman also Downgraded AMLX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

One of the most important indicators of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMLX is recording 791.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.80, showing growth from the present price of $35.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in AMLX has decreased by -19.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,770,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $226.15 million, following the sale of -1,400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in AMLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,931,625 additional shares for a total stake of worth $214.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,472,033.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 830,129 position in AMLX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 229.52%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $82.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its AMLX holdings by 575.00% and now holds 1.35 million AMLX shares valued at $52.91 million with the added 1.15 million shares during the period. AMLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.70% at present.