The share price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) rose to $61.25 per share on Tuesday from $59.49. While Procore Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCOR fell by -8.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.68 to $40.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.16% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for PCOR. MoffettNathanson also rated PCOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on September 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for PCOR, as published in its report on August 17, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from July 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for PCOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Procore Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PCOR is recording an average volume of 661.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 3.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.36, showing growth from the present price of $61.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Procore Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 45,562,749 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.55 billion, following the purchase of 1,308 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 176,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $349.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,249,661.

PCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.