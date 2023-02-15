Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) marked $4.72 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.63. While Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR rose by 60.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.11 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.65% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 25, 2020, HSBC Securities Upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) to Hold. A report published by HSBC Securities on July 21, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for BBAR.

Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

BBAR currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 689.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 8.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.30, showing growth from the present price of $4.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Shares?

The Argentina based company Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 59.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in BBAR has increased by 8.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 899,906 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.18 million, following the purchase of 67,014 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BBAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.42%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its BBAR holdings by 9.88% and now holds 0.24 million BBAR shares valued at $1.1 million with the added 21236.0 shares during the period. BBAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.00% at present.