indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) closed Tuesday at $9.38 per share, up from $8.21 a day earlier. While indie Semiconductor Inc. has overperformed by 14.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 15.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.33 to $5.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.31% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INDI. The Benchmark Company also rated INDI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDI, as published in its report on August 24, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from August 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 145.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INDI is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a gain of 15.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Soros Fund Management LLC’s position in INDI has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,089,136 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.44 million, following the sale of -35,758 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 81.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,533,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,654,768.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 76,588 position in INDI. BAMCO, Inc. purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.92%, now holding 4.72 million shares worth $37.64 million. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.