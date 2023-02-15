As of Tuesday, Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock closed at $1.97, down from $2.29 the previous day. While Galera Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -13.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRTX fell by -13.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.75 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2021, BTIG Research Downgraded Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on October 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for GRTX. Credit Suisse also rated GRTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021. Credit Suisse December 16, 2020d the rating to Outperform on December 16, 2020, and set its price target from $9 to $15. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GRTX, as published in its report on December 07, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

One of the most important indicators of Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 81.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRTX is recording 113.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.14%, with a loss of -17.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Galera Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,666,666 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.08 million, following the purchase of 1,666,666 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GRTX holdings by -0.82% and now holds 0.29 million GRTX shares valued at $0.72 million with the lessened 2429.0 shares during the period. GRTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.10% at present.