In Tuesday’s session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) marked $3.05 per share, down from $3.11 in the previous session. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -15.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.86% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 08, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on March 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EVLV. Stifel also rated EVLV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2021.

Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EVLV has an average volume of 601.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.42%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Edge Capital Group LLC’s position in EVLV has increased by 0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,563,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.03 million, following the purchase of 45,722 additional shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC made another increased to its shares in EVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 183,175 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,112,079.

During the first quarter, Glenview Capital Management LLC added a 1,654,650 position in EVLV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.55%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $13.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EVLV holdings by 2.30% and now holds 2.95 million EVLV shares valued at $9.01 million with the added 66123.0 shares during the period. EVLV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.