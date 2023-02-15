Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) marked $41.15 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $39.01. While Morphic Holding Inc. has overperformed by 5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MORF fell by -1.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.35 to $19.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MORF. Canaccord Genuity also rated MORF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $64. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MORF, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for MORF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Morphic Holding Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 239.38K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MORF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a gain of 11.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.38, showing growth from the present price of $41.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MORF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Morphic Holding Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MORF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MORF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in MORF has increased by 0.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,771,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.89 million, following the purchase of 31,237 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,951,566.

During the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL added a 500,000 position in MORF. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 39735.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.40%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $55.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MORF holdings by 15.41% and now holds 1.61 million MORF shares valued at $52.69 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. MORF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.