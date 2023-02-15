As of Tuesday, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:MNSO) stock closed at $16.72, down from $16.73 the previous day. While MINISO Group Holding Limited has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNSO rose by 76.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.74 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 107.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, Goldman Reiterated MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on June 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MNSO. Goldman also rated MNSO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2020.

Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Investors in MINISO Group Holding Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.87 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MINISO Group Holding Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNSO is recording 1.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.57, showing decline from the present price of $16.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNSO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MINISO Group Holding Limited Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) based in the China. When comparing MINISO Group Holding Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 175.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNSO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNSO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in MNSO has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,544,749 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.15 million, following the purchase of 73,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in MNSO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -42,020 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,708,373.

During the first quarter, Carmignac Gestion SA added a 815,108 position in MNSO. Keywise Capital Management sold an additional 20980.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.71%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $44.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its MNSO holdings by 52.63% and now holds 2.77 million MNSO shares valued at $42.1 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. MNSO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.30% at present.