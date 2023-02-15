As of Tuesday, Athersys Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock closed at $1.49, down from $1.77 the previous day. While Athersys Inc. has underperformed by -16.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHX fell by -93.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.25 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.33% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On November 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) to Neutral. A report published by BofA/Merrill on June 25, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATHX. Dawson James also rated ATHX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2019. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 13, 2018, but set its price target from $12 to $6. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ATHX, as published in its report on August 10, 2017. Needham’s report from February 07, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ATHX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Athersys Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATHX is recording 418.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.23%, with a loss of -15.14% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Athersys Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 528,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.8 million, following the purchase of 528,565 additional shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial P made another increased to its shares in ATHX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 125.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 279,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 501,690.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 359,403 position in ATHX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 83654.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.42%, now holding 0.35 million shares worth $0.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ATHX holdings by -0.01% and now holds 84364.0 ATHX shares valued at $0.13 million with the lessened 6.0 shares during the period. ATHX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.40% at present.