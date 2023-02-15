BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) closed Tuesday at $5.32 per share, up from $5.06 a day earlier. While BioVie Inc. has overperformed by 5.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIVI rose by 69.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.38 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.58% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BIVI.

Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BioVie Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -347.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIVI is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.48%, with a gain of 7.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioVie Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in BIVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -84.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -529,322 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 98,048.

BIVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.10% at present.