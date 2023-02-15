A share of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) closed at $63.30 per share on Tuesday, up from $62.18 day before. While Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 97.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.00 to $20.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.07% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM. Mizuho also rated AXSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley August 10, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on August 10, 2021, and set its price target from $105 to $34. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM, as published in its report on June 10, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $129 for AXSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -315.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AXSM is registering an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -4.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $109.87, showing growth from the present price of $63.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXSM has increased by 9.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,331,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $249.87 million, following the purchase of 298,541 additional shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP made another increased to its shares in AXSM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 500,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $161.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,159,733.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -44,136 position in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 101.22%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $142.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, RTW Investments LP increased its AXSM holdings by 16.27% and now holds 1.88 million AXSM shares valued at $141.16 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. AXSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.40% at present.