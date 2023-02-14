A share of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) closed at $12.03 per share on Monday, up from $11.58 day before. While YPF Sociedad Anonima has overperformed by 3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF rose by 192.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.11 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Itau BBA Upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YPF. Credit Suisse also Downgraded YPF shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2021. UBS December 03, 2020d the rating to Sell on December 03, 2020, and set its price target from $6 to $4. HSBC Securities July 24, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for YPF, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 103.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YPF is registering an average volume of 2.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.47, showing decline from the present price of $12.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF Sociedad Anonima Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is based in the Argentina. When comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 307.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 99.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YPF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YPF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Helikon Investments Ltd.’s position in YPF has increased by 22.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,945,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.95 million, following the purchase of 1,452,472 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP made another increased to its shares in YPF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 179.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,205,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,437,375.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 1,089,732 position in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional -0.69 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.50%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $28.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa decreased its YPF holdings by -7.27% and now holds 2.23 million YPF shares valued at $26.63 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. YPF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.