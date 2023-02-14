As of Monday, Top Ships Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock closed at $1.65, up from $1.31 the previous day. While Top Ships Inc. has overperformed by 25.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -91.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.80 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.99% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Top Ships Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TOPS is recording 2.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.90%, with a gain of 16.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in TOPS has increased by 397.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $35482.0, following the purchase of 21,316 additional shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in TOPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,366.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,713 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21001.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,790.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 5,287 position in TOPS. IFP Advisors, Inc. sold an additional 2375.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -95.00%, now holding 125.0 shares worth $166.0. TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.