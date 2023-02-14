The share price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) fell to $0.28 per share on Monday from $0.29. While Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has underperformed by -6.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRKN fell by -86.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.13 to $0.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.37% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -347.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRKN is recording an average volume of 5.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.83%, with a loss of -8.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRKN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRKN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bard Associates, Inc.’s position in CRKN has decreased by -2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,289,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.34 million, following the sale of -37,500 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 417,180.

CRKN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.80% at present.