Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) closed Monday at $1.12 per share, down from $1.17 a day earlier. While Lilium N.V. has underperformed by -4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LILM fell by -78.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.52 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.15% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) to Underweight. A report published by Raymond James on July 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for LILM. JP Morgan also rated LILM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2022.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LILM is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a loss of -13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lilium N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Pacific Investment Management Co decreased its LILM holdings by -19.63% and now holds 2.51 million LILM shares valued at $3.21 million with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. LILM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.85% at present.