RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) closed Monday at $2.21 per share, up from $2.07 a day earlier. While RLX Technology Inc. has overperformed by 6.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX fell by -36.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.97 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.61% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. China Renaissance also rated RLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RLX is recording an average volume of 14.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 3.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.81, showing growth from the present price of $2.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Tobacco market. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 247,512 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,428,136.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -422,503 position in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -1.98 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.98%, now holding 10.39 million shares worth $25.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RLX holdings by -3.20% and now holds 8.06 million RLX shares valued at $19.99 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.