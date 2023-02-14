Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) closed Monday at $15.47 per share, up from $15.36 a day earlier. While Plug Power Inc. has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLUG fell by -30.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.05 to $11.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.58% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) recommending Buy. Jefferies also rated PLUG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Northland Capital Initiated an Market Perform rating on August 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PLUG, as published in its report on June 30, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from June 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PLUG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Plug Power Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLUG is recording an average volume of 16.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a loss of -6.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.34, showing growth from the present price of $15.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLUG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plug Power Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLUG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLUG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLUG has increased by 1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,755,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $863.86 million, following the purchase of 854,676 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PLUG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -197,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $557.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,753,405.

During the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL added a 17,872,728 position in PLUG. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L purchased an additional 6.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 71.91%, now holding 16.68 million shares worth $283.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors decreased its PLUG holdings by -6.07% and now holds 16.54 million PLUG shares valued at $281.56 million with the lessened -1.07 million shares during the period. PLUG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.