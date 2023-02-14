The share price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) rose to $7.61 per share on Monday from $7.51. While Palantir Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTR fell by -43.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.86 to $5.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.64% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on January 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PLTR. Jefferies also Downgraded PLTR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2023. Deutsche Bank August 09, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for PLTR, as published in its report on August 09, 2022. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLTR is recording an average volume of 32.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a loss of -8.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.83, showing growth from the present price of $7.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palantir Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLTR has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 157,718,224 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the purchase of 3,983,487 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,166,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $548.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 70,507,142.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 659,192 position in PLTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 4.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.47%, now holding 33.13 million shares worth $257.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PLTR holdings by 5.31% and now holds 21.85 million PLTR shares valued at $170.03 million with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. PLTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.90% at present.