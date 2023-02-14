Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) marked $2.66 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $2.89. While Angi Inc. has underperformed by -7.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI fell by -69.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.04 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.62% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on December 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for ANGI. Goldman also rated ANGI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2021, but set its price target from $16 to $14. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ANGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Angi Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ANGI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a loss of -6.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in ANGI has decreased by -26.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,231,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.86 million, following the sale of -3,285,708 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ANGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 16,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,380,497.

During the first quarter, Freshford Capital Management LLC subtracted a -715,710 position in ANGI. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 70017.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.69%, now holding 2.53 million shares worth $7.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ANGI holdings by -2.64% and now holds 2.33 million ANGI shares valued at $6.78 million with the lessened 63300.0 shares during the period. ANGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.00% at present.