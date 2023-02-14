Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) marked $15.66 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $14.44. While Domo Inc. has overperformed by 8.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO fell by -69.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.41 to $11.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.53% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Lake Street on October 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DOMO. Credit Suisse also rated DOMO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 16, 2021. UBS March 15, 2021d the rating to Buy on March 15, 2021, and set its price target from $40 to $90. Morgan Stanley December 17, 2020d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DOMO, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $33 for DOMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Domo Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 87.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 605.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DOMO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a loss of -1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOMO has increased by 12.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,628,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.28 million, following the purchase of 412,934 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 349,138 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,277,447.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP subtracted a -1,254,576 position in DOMO. Portolan Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.13%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $13.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DOMO holdings by 84.01% and now holds 0.8 million DOMO shares valued at $12.36 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. DOMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.