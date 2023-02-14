A share of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) closed at $21.83 per share on Monday, down from $21.96 day before. While Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 43.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.84% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 10, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) to Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLNC. Goldman also Downgraded FLNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2022. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FLNC, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 134.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLNC is registering an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.63%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has decreased by -3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,710,544 shares of the stock, with a value of $137.85 million, following the sale of -199,827 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 938,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,988,451.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 512,164 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45340.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $47.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its FLNC holdings by 2.15% and now holds 1.6 million FLNC shares valued at $38.6 million with the added 33598.0 shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.