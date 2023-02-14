As of Monday, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRTG) stock closed at $1.92, down from $2.16 the previous day. While Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -11.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRTG fell by -67.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.37 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HRTG. Sandler O’Neill July 16, 2019d the rating to Hold on July 16, 2019, and set its price target from $18 to $17. JMP Securities January 22, 2018d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG, as published in its report on January 22, 2018. Sandler O’Neill also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

Investors in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HRTG is recording 135.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a loss of -16.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.43, showing growth from the present price of $1.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HRTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HRTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC’s position in HRTG has increased by 7.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,257,983 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.17 million, following the purchase of 85,937 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HRTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 137,766 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,255,307.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -164,717 position in HRTG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL sold an additional 17794.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.27%, now holding 0.77 million shares worth $1.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HRTG holdings by -0.51% and now holds 0.74 million HRTG shares valued at $1.87 million with the lessened 3802.0 shares during the period. HRTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.00% at present.