As of Monday, Sunrun Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RUN) stock closed at $23.44, up from $22.96 the previous day. While Sunrun Inc. has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -3.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.13 to $16.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for RUN. Janney also rated RUN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $36. Wolfe Research October 20, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for RUN, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from September 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sunrun Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RUN is recording 6.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.42%, with a loss of -11.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.98, showing growth from the present price of $23.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc. Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by Sunrun Inc. (RUN) based in the USA. When comparing Sunrun Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 81.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 741.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RUN has decreased by -0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,958,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $550.79 million, following the sale of -183,692 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 353,008 additional shares for a total stake of worth $489.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,627,096.

During the first quarter, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. subtracted a -723,698 position in RUN. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.81%, now holding 7.39 million shares worth $194.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co decreased its RUN holdings by -3.22% and now holds 5.98 million RUN shares valued at $157.22 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. RUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.